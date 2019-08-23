Sports ministry in financial crisis as Ghana coaches go two months unpaid

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been hit with financial crisis following the two months unpaid salaries of the technical team of the Black Stars, GHANASoccernet.com can disclose.

The five team coaching staff of the Black Stars lead by Kwesi Appiah have not been paid the salaries of June and July.

This comes as a surprise after the Ministry revealed an amount of $4.6 million was used at the nations cup in Egypt.

An amount of $6.3 million was budgeted for the Africa Cup of Nations, with an amount in excess of a $1 million said to be saved after the tournament.

Despite the balance from the tournament, the coaching staff remained unpaid.

In other reports, the Management of Nduom Sports Stadium and Coconut Groove Hotel are chasing the cash-strapped Sports Ministry to pay debts owed of ₵430k incurred during the 2018 Africa Women’s AFCON.