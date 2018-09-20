Sports Ministry inaugurates anti-doping committee

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has inaugurated a nine-member National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) tasked with producing a legal framework that will lead to the establishment of an independent national anti-doping commission.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the committee is to ensure that Ghanaian athletes complete fairly locally and internationally by policing the use of banned substances.

He said as one of the 43 signatories to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport, Ghana was committed to the fight against doping in sport.

"Upon taking office in 2017, there was the need for the establishment of a national anti-doping commission which is a requirement of countries that have ratified the UNESCO convention. My Ministry has been regular in the payments of it's anti World Doping Agency contributions and of course that of our regional anti-doping contributions," Mr Asiamah said shortly before swearing-in the committee.

"The committee is made of capable Ghanaians that have distinguished themselves in their area of expertise. Their job is to ensure that we have a sound legislative framework, a sound legal framework that can stand the test of time in fighting doping in sports. I am happy that as chairman we have a Member of Parliament who understands and appreciates the legal framework so would help us in shaping a law that can fight doping in sports.

"Cheating must not be allowed to go on and that can only happen when we have a sound legal framework that can fight doping in sports, today it's good news for Ghana sports as we take a giant step in ensuring that we have an anti-doping."

Mr Asiamah said the committee was only the third of it's kind in Africa with only South Africa and Kenya having independent anti-doping bodies.

Members of the committee

The National Anti-Doping Committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament of Effiduase/Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah serving as the Vice Chairman.

Other members of the NADC are Mr Emmanuel Domenyah (Ghana Education Service), Mrs Olivia Agyekumwaa Boateng (Food and Drugs Authority), Mr Mark Harrison Amankwa (National Pharmacy Council), Dr Prince David Pambo (Medical and Dental Council, Mrs Sefakor Batse (Attorney Generals Department), Dr Aryetey and Paul Atchoe (Vice President of the GOC).

The Chairman of the NADC who revealed that he was off to Seychelles for the World Anti-Doping Agency Executive Committee Meeting said the committee will in the interim develop programmes to enhance operations of anti-doping officials in Ghana.

He said: "The committee definitely will look towards developing programmes, we have doping officers conducting random tests on players all the time. So, it's not as if work has not been on we have been working hard and we will develop a policy that will make efforts against anti-doping very effective."

Source: Graphic.com