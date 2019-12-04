Sports Ministry owes Black Stars and Black Meteors bonuses - Isaac Asiamah

Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has disclosed that there are some outstanding bonuses to be paid to the Black Stars and the Black Meteors.

According to him, the Ministry were unable to pay these bonuses because they are yet to receive monies from the central government for the third quarter.

He made mention of this at the Meet the Press meeting on Wednesday.

"I am discussing with the FA leadership, the bonus structure I have aleardy asked him to re-look it."

"But as at now our the fourth quarter has not hit our accounts so we are waiting for it to hit our account and pay them. As it stands we owe the Black Stars two bonuses for their match against South Africa and Sao Tome".

The Black Stars are owed bonuses from the recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and the Black Meteors participation at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.