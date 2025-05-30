Sports Ministry pays $120,000 arrears to former Black Stars Coach C.K. Akonnor

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has completed the payment of $120,000 owed to former Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, bringing an end to a protracted salary dispute.

Akonnor, who was appointed in January 2020 and served for 21 months before being dismissed in September 2021, had received partial payments over the years. The recent payout settles the full amount due to him.

Documents accessed by Joy Sports indicate that Akonnor’s assistant, David Duncan, also received $40,000 in unpaid salary, marking a significant step toward resolving long-standing arrears owed to members of the Black Stars technical team.

The payments bring closure to a difficult period in which several coaches served the national team during major international competitions without receiving full compensation.

Akonnor was sacked following Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. At the time of his dismissal, the Black Stars were third in Group G with three points from two matches.

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac was later appointed and led the team through the rest of the qualifying campaign, during which Ghana secured a place at the World Cup in Qatar.