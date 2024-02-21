Sports Ministry promises to settle Black Queens bonuses on Thursday

The Ghanaian female national team, Black Queens are scheduled to finally receive their overdue bonuses from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Thursday, February 22, just ahead of their Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia the following day.

The Black Queens are gearing up for a challenging third-round Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia, but concerns have arisen regarding their outstanding unpaid bonuses, estimated to be around $7,500 per player.

In line with promises made during a recent press conference held in Kumasi earlier this month, the team is expected to first receive their per diems and long-awaited bonuses.

The Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the Black Queens players and assured them that their per diems for this camp are ready and will be paid after training. Additionally, he pledged that their bonus arrears would be settled by 1 pm on Thursday.

The timely resolution of the bonus issue is anticipated to boost the morale of the Black Queens as they face the Copper Queens of Zambia in this crucial encounter.

Despite the off-field challenges, the Black Queens will be relying on their impressive recent form, having won 10 out of their last 11 games, to secure a positive result in the upcoming fixture.