Sports Ministry show full support for Kwesi Appiah ahead of AFCON 2019

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto says his outfit has declared their full support for the head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah ahead of the AFCON.

With the Nations Cup less than 3 months to start, the Minister indicated the coach will be provided the needed support to excel in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah led the team to finish top of group F in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after beating Kenya 1-0 in Accra last Saturday.

“Yes, Coach Kwesi Appiah has the full backing of the management committee, has the full backing of the Ministry and the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee. If he didn’t have the full support and backing of these bodies am not sure he will be where he is. So he does have the backing of all these bodies”, the Deputy Sports Minister said.

Kwesi Appiah is yet to name his team for the Nations Cup in June but fielded a very change side when Ghana beat Mauritania in a friendly on Tuesday.