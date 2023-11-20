Sports Ministry strongly condemns violence in Bofoakwa Tano vs. Nsoatreman match

Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a strong condemnation of the violent incident that unfolded during the league match between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC on November 19, 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The attack on the Nsoatreman team, resulting in Coach Maxwell Konadu's hospitalization, prompted the Ministry to assert that such acts of violence have no place in football.

In a press statement, the Ministry expressed dissatisfaction with the event and called upon the Ghana Football Association to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Ministry acknowledged the Ghana Police Service's involvement in the case and urged them to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasising a zero-tolerance approach towards violence in football.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the GFA to work closely with all necessary stakeholders to enhance security at match venues. It emphasised that the safety of teams, players, and spectators should be a top priority, advocating for concerted efforts to create an environment free from violence and hooliganism.

As part of the response to the incident, one person has been arrested by the police, and Bofoakwa Tano has been banned from using Sunyani Coronation Park as their home venue with immediate effect.