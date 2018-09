The Sports Ministry has quashed circling media reports that the Black Starlets were paid derisory wages at their campaign at the WAFU Zone B U17 tournament in Niger.

It claims that the false reports 'have been deliberately skewed to create disaffection for the Ministry.''

The statement claims players and technical team members were given US$ 70 and US$ 100 respectively per day as per diems for the 15 days spent in Niamey,Niger.

Below is the full statement by the Sports Ministry: