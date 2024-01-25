Sports Ministry to investigate poor performance of Black Stars at AFCON 2023

Ministry of Youth and Sports will investigate the reasons behind the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

In a statement released on January 25, the Ministry of Youth and Sports stated that a comprehensive strategy will be developed in collaboration with national team stakeholders to revitalize the national senior men's soccer team.

The ministry acknowledged the disappointment felt by Ghanaians and football enthusiasts following the team's losses to Cape Verde and the 2-2 draw with Egypt and Mozambique, which resulted in the team's failure to advance to the Round of 16.

The statement emphasized the government's continued support for the national teams, including the Black Stars, and highlighted initiatives aimed at creating a favourable environment, investing in team development, and introducing performance-based reward systems.

However, the ministry also recognized the existence of fundamental structural and systemic deficiencies within the football ecosystem, which contributed to the team's underwhelming performance. They expressed their dedication to creating a football environment that aligns with the country's aspirations.

The ministry called for support and understanding from the public, stressing that together, they can rebuild and restore the future of football in Ghana. The strategic plan is expected to be revealed in the coming days, and it will likely include measures to address the root causes of the team's struggles and improve their performance in future tournaments.