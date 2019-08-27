SPOTTED: Ghana right-back Daniel Opare posts injury update

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has posted a snap on social media to show Royal Antwerp fans his progress after suffering a serious injury during pre-season in July.

Opare limped off during a friendly against Brasschaat after colliding with an opponent full on the knee.

The 27-year-old, who was playing in the left back position, was writhing in pain as he left the pitch.

And undergoing operation, the former Real Madrid Castilla defender is making good progress and is now able to use a walker.

Opare is working hard with the physiotherapists at the club to join his teammates in training as quickly as possible.

Currently he has to limit himself to building muscles in his upper leg. With the intention of increasing stability in his knee. Thus the prediction is that he will not be able to go back in full during the winter training period at the earliest.

The Ghana international made 23 appearances for the club last term.