SpVgg Greuther Fürth set to trigger purchase option of Hans Sarpei

German Bundesliga II side SpVgg Greuther Fürth are set to trigger the purchase option of Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

Hans Sarpei joined the Shamrocks in the winter transfer window from Stuggart on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite making just a single appearance at Greuther Furth, Sporting Direct Rachid Azzouzi says the club is pleased with the midfielder and could exercise the option to buy.

"We have the opportunity to draw an option, we are very pleased with what we have seen in training from him, we want to have a few days to make sure we do it or not, we see potential in the boy," Rachid Azzouzi said.

The 20-year could make another appearance for the club when they hosts St. Pauli in the final game of the season.