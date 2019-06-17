SS Napoli in pursuit of Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan as Allan edges closer to PSG

SS Napoli have penciled down Alfred Duncan as a replacement for PSG target Allan Marques in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Duncan was one of the key performers for Sassuolo during the 2018/19 Italian Serie A.

The 26-year-old midfielder's outstanding performance for the Neroverdi has seen him linked with a move away from the club.

According to reports emerging from Naples, the Sky Blue lads have earmarked the left-footed enforcer a natural replacement for Brazil international Allan, who is reported to be edging closer to French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saints Germain.

Napoli gaffer Carlo Ancellotti is believed to be a keen admirer of the Ghanaian defensive midfielder. The former Real Madrid tactician is reported to have been impressed with Duncan's pace and physicality in the middle of the park, and is ready to bring him to the San Paolo.

However, Napoli will have to fork out €16-18 million for the services of the former Inter Milan youth product.

Despite his defensive position last term, Duncan managed 4 assists and 5 goals in 28 appearances for the side.

He has a contract with the Mapei Stadium club until 2020.

Duncan was left out of Ghana's 23-man squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to injury.