St Gallen celebrate Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi after reaching centenary appearances

Swiss giants St Gallen have paid tributes to Ghanaian shot-stopper Lawrence Ati-Zigi after reaching a new milestone at the club.

The Black Stars goalie made his hundredth appearance for the club in the Swiss League over the weekend against Servette.

At-Zigi celebrated his new feat with a spectacular performance against Servette, helping his side pick a point at AFG Arena.

"In the game against Servette on Sunday, Lawrence Ati Zigi has his 100 . Completed a Super League game for our FCSG. Congrats on that stamp, Lawrence! We look forward to many more uses for green and whites," wrote the club on Twitter.

The former Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper has made 11 appearances for the club this season, keeping two clean sheets.

He is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the World Cup in Qatar.