St Gallen earns $170,000 for Lawrence Ati-Zigi participation in 2022 World Cup

Swiss giants St. Gallen have received $170,000 as compensation from FIFA for the involvement of their goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the global showpiece.

The 26-year-old, who has been crowned the Best Player for the first round of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign, was Ghana's Number 1 shot-stopper in Qatar.

He pulled out impressive performances despite his country's exit from the tournament in the group stage.

Ati-Zigi's club side St Gallen are also beneficiaries of his participation with the club set to smile to the bank to cash out $170,000.

Ati-Zigi has a big reputation in the Swiss top flight with his consistent performances ever since joining in January 2020 from French side FC Sochaux.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 shot-stopper has been integral for St. Gallen this season having played 14 games and made 58 saves, putting him second in the Super League behind Marius Müller of Luzern.

The Swiss Super League will return in January 2023 for the match day 17 fixtures.

The former RedBull Salzburg player made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar when he earned the number one position to keep the posts in Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal.

Ati-Zigi went ahead to man the posts against South Korea and Uruguay, where he made a couple saves that earned him positive reviews after the World Cup.

FIFA pay clubs every day that one of their players is away representing their countries during the tournament through their Club Benefits Programme. The scheme, launched in 2010, was designed to compensate clubs for releasing their players.