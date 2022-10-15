St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi World Cup hopes alive after Richard Ofori injury

FC St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has his World Cup hopes alive following an injury to Richard Ofori which could rule him out of the Mundial.

Ofori picked up a fresh injury when Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC in the South African Premier League on Friday evening.

The Black Stars second choice goalie limped off with a knee injury in the 55th minute and was replaced by Siyabonga Mponsthane at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to know the extent of the injury.

Ofori has been battling injuries in the past years which saw him lose his number spot at the Ghana national team and also missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

The former Wa All Stars shot stopper returned to the posts in the middle of last season after a long-time on the sidelines where he helped Pirates reach the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ati-Zigi has been part of the Black Stars for some time now as he was even part of the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Switzerland based goalkeeper wasn't invited for last month's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, making him likely miss out in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.

However, if Ofori fails to recover from his latest injury to be available for the Mundial next month, Ati-Zigi is highly tipped to be his replacement in Otto Addo's squad.

Ati-Zigi, 25, was recently given a three-year contract extension at St. Gallen for his exploits at the club.