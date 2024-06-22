St. Gallen sports director Roger Stilz praises new signing Stephan Ambrosius

FC St. Gallen's Sports Director, Roger Stilz, has expressed his enthusiasm for the club's latest signing, Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius.

The Swiss Super League side announced on Saturday that Ambrosius has joined the team on a three-year contract after leaving German club Hamburger SV as a free agent.

Stilz highlighted Ambrosius's abilities and character, stating, "Stephan is a powerful central defender who clearly has his strengths in direct duels. He is a reinforcement for our central defence. Stephan is a straightforward guy who cares about the team, and we are happy that he has chosen our FCSG."

Ambrosius's football journey began in Hamburg, where he joined Hamburger SV in 2012 and advanced through the club's youth ranks.

He made his Bundesliga debut in March 2018 against VfB Stuttgart and continued to play for HSV even after their relegation, accumulating 45 appearances in the 2nd Bundesliga.

During the 2022/23 season, Ambrosius was loaned to Karlsruher SC, where he made 18 appearances in the 2nd Bundesliga. Additionally, the defender has represented the Ghana national team in two friendly matches.

At St. Gallen, Ambrosius will don the number 5 jersey and join fellow Ghanaian internationals Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu in the squad.