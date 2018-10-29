St Gallen star Majeed Ashimeru wins MVP award in FC Zurich victory

In-form Ghanaian sensation Majeed Ashimeru was voted man of the match in St. Gallen's 3-2 win over FC Zurich on Sunday.

The 21-year-old scored and provided two assists as the home side coasted to victory at the Kybunpark.

It was Ashimeru's first Swiss top-flight goal since joining on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The former WAFA SC midfielder found the back of the net in the 51st minute after Vincent Sierro has broken the deadlock in the first half.

The visitors pulled one back in the 68th minute but a sublime assist by Ashimeru saw veteran Tranquillo Barnetta netted the match winner four minutes from full-time to hand all three points to the hosts.

Ashimeru has two goals in all competitions since joining St. Gallen on loan from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.