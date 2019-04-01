St. Georges defender Edwin Tuffuor happy to meet former teammate Daniel Agyei in Ethiopian PL defeat to Jimma

Ghanaian defender Edwin Tuffuor was excited to meet former teammate Daniel Agyei in the Ethiopian topflight league on Sunday.

Both players now ply their trade in the East African country with Tuffuor on the books of giants St Georges and Daniel Agyei playing for Jimma Aba Jifar.

The former Liberty Professional teammates squared up against each other for their teams respectively but goalkeeper Daniel Agyei had the bragging rights in the end.

His side defeated St. Georges 1-0 courtesy a Mahammadou Sidibe goal in the 9th minute.

Despite the defeat, Edwin Tuffuor praised his teammates for a good performance and revealed his excitement on meeting Agyei.

He posted on Twitter," Was great seeing you again my no 1 Daniel Agyei, though we lost but not bad at all. Congrats!"

Jimmar Aba Jifar are fifth on the Ethiopian League table, just a place above Tuffuor's St Georges FC.