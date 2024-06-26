St Patrick's Athletic boss hails improved goalkeeper Joseph Anang

St Patrick's Athletic Stephen Kenny is excited to have goalkeeper Joseph Anang back on the team.

Anang is returning after a successful loan spell in 2022 and spending the last two years training with West Ham's first team.

Kenny believes the experience will make Anang a much better goalkeeper.

Anang was just 24 years old during his loan spell and is now coming back to St Patrick's at a prime age for goalkeepers.

"Joseph is a goalkeeper with quite a high ceiling, he had a successful spell here two years ago and subsequently has had two years day in and day out with West Ham's First Team, training at a very high level alongside two senior international goalkeepers,” Stephen Kenny told the club.

"The level he's been training at will really have helped his development.

"I feel he's coming back to St Pat's a better goalkeeper, at 24 years of age, his best years are all ahead of him."