St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Anang delighted to receive maiden Ghana invite

St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang has reacted to his first Black Stars invite ahead of the Unity Cup tournament in London.

The Ghana-born former England U20 goalkeeper declared his intention of representing the West African nation few months ago despite representing the Young Three Lions at youth level.

Anang has been in outstanding form for his Irish club, keeping seven clean sheets in the league to get the attention of the technical team of the national team.

The UEFA Conference League winner with West Ham United will compete for places in the team with new first-choice goalie Benjamin Asare and St Gallen shot-stopper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Following his inclusion to the team, Anang posted on Instagram with a beaming smile as he walked into camp: "International duty."

Coach Otto Addo has disclosed the Unity Cup will offer opportunities to new players to justify their place in the team.

â€˜’Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills,’’ he said.

â€˜’We're looking beyond individuals, and focusing on building a strong team, that's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward."

Watch highlights of Anang: