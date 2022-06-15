St.Pauli defender Luca Zander says club has replacement for Daniel Kofi Kyereh 

St.Pauli defender Luca-Milan Zander says the team is ready to cope without Daniel Kofi Kyereh who is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has popped up on the radar of some German Bundesliga clubs following his impressive performance in the just-ended season.

The Ghana international scored 12 goals, and registered nine assists in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga II this season for St.Pauli.

St.Pauli wants 4.5 million euros from the sale of the Kofi Kyereh due to the number of interests from clubs.

According to his teammate, the squad has enough quality to replace the Ghana international should he leave the club in the summer.

"I know we have enough quality and young, extremely talented players who can grow into it," said the right-back.

Whether Amenyido, Hartel or Daschner, “we have a lot of people who can do a good job on the ten. I am convinced of that".

Werder Bremen is reported to have held talks with St.Pauli over a move for the attacking midfielder.

Freiburg, Borrusia Mochengladbach, Werder Bremen are interested in signing the Black Stars midfielder.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh left Ghana's camp early to sort out his club future ahead of a move.

He featured in Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.