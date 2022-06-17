St Pauli legend advises in-demand Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to join Werder Bremen

German-born Croatian, Ivan Klasnic has advised Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to join newly-promoted Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Kyereh is on the radar of several topflight sides including Borussia Monchengladbach and SC Freiburg.

However, Klasnic who also started his career at St Pauli before going on to become as legend at Werder Bremen, urged the Black Stars midfielder to follow his path.

"He has to pay attention to which club he really has the opportunity to play in," said the 42-year-old to the Bild newspaper. "I think he would rather come to Werder than Freiburg and Gladbach. That's why I would advise him to move to Bremen.

"He's a player who can decide a game. He also has good speed and can attract a game with it," added Klasnic. “It would be worth it for Werder. He's on the right track to becoming a good Bundesliga player."

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had a very good campaign with St Pauli in the Bundesliga II last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.