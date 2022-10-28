St Pauli manager praises Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu ahead of St Pauli clash

St Pauli manager Timo Schultz has heaped praises on Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu ahead of the Bundesliga II clash against SV Darmstadt.

Manu has been in red-hot form this season, contributing eight goals in 13 matches for Darmstadt in the second-tier of German football.

The German-born Ghanaian spent his youth days at St Pauli and left an impression on Schlutz before leaving the club in 2013.

"He was with us before I came to our NLZ," said Schultz during the pre-match interview.

But I was told that he was always in a good mood and had a lot of energy. He wasn't always well organized, but as you can see, a player's path doesn't always have to be straight. Guys like him are always good for a team. You can see his skills, the joy and energy with which he plays on the pitch," he added.

Manu's has seen him get in touch with Black Stars coach Otto Addo.