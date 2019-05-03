Stade de Reims defender Abdul-Rahman Baba suspended for SM Caen match

Stade de Reims left back Baba Rahman is expected to feature against Olympique Nimes on Saturday but will miss next week's encounter against SM Caen through suspension.

The defender has been walking a tightrope in Reims’ last three matches after picking a caution in their 1-1 draw with Lille Metropole.

Baba will feature in Saturday's game against Olympique Nimes but will sit out from the next game at SM Caen.

The 24-year-old picked his first booking for the club during their 1-0 win over FC Nantes - a match which he earned the man of the match accolade.

Baba has been an instrumental figure in Reims squad since joining on loan from English giants Chelsea in the Janaury transfer window.

He has clocked 9 appearances to help the side to 8th place after 34 round of matches.