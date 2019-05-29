Stade de Reims star Baba Rahman makes African Team of the Week in Europe

In-form Ghana left-back Abdul Baba Rahman has been named in the African Team of the Week following his jaw-dropping performance for Stade de Reims in the final of the French Ligue 1.

Baba hogged the headlines in France last week after scoring and providing an assist in Stade de Reims shock 3-1 victory over already-crowned league champions Paris Saint Germain.

The display of the former Schalke 04 man earned him a debut place in the African Team of the Week in the French tabloids.

The websites compile statistics and performances of Africans in the five major European Championships (Premier League, Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1).

Below is the full list of the team;

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Senegal - Reims) A must-have for his job this season, Edouard Mendy finished the year on an honorable performance, in the victory of his team over PSG (3-1).

Defenders: Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal - Bologna) For the last of the season against Naples, Ibrahima Mbaye proved effective defensively, contributing to the good result of his winners (3-2).

Omar Colley (Gambia - Sampdoria) In a game without a lot of trouble, Sampdoria won a Juventus B team. At the center of the defense, Omar Colley delivered a flawless service, sealing gaps when necessary.

Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco - Reims) Whatever the opponents who face him, Yunis Abdelhamid is solid. Precious in the reading of the trajectories and intractable in the duels, the Moroccan defender was the boss of the Rheims hinge and the absence of Björn Engels was not felt against the Cavani-Mbappé pair.

Baba Rahman (Ghana - Reims) During the excellent first period of Reims, Baba Rahman was very prominent. Very active in his left lane, the player loaned by Chelsea was rarely defensively defensively and did not hesitate to carry the danger offensively. Author of the opener, the one who was recalled among the Black Stars for the CAN also signed the decisive pass on the third.

Midfielders: Hamed Junior Traoré (Ivory Coast - Empoli) Even though the defeat against Inter Milan (2-1) sent Empoli into Serie B, the Azzurri players fell in hand. In the heart of the game, Hamed Junior Traore was one of the best.

Eduardo Camavinga (Congo - Rennes) Titularized for the fourth time this season, Eduardo Camavinga did not regret his choice to his coach. First shy in the revival, the Congolese environment is revved up to finally bring on the offensive plan by projecting wisely, just like his frank opportunity late in the game.

Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast - AC Milan) Two goals and a decisive pass for Calhanoglu: Franck Kessié was the best player on the pitch, hands down, and AC Milan's victory on the SPAL Ferrara pitch (2- 3), synonymous with direct qualification for the Europa League, owes him almost everything.

Naïm Sliti (Tunisia - Dijon) Entered the break, Naïm Sliti was the great architect of the Dijon turnaround against Toulouse (2-1). Very comfortable technically, the Tunisian took the game on his own, putting speed and fluidity in the actions of locals. It is also he who put his family on track by leveling the hour of play.

Attackers: Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast - Lyon) In recent weeks, Maxwel Cornet is on a cloud. After his goals against Marseille and Dijon, the Ivorian has once again recidivated and went his double on this 38th day of Ligue 1. If his partners have sinned in the last gesture, the native of Bregbo has succeeded his exit.

Center forward: Mbaye Niang (Senegal - Rennes) Mbaye Niang did not save for his last of the season at Roazhon Park. Facing Lille (3-1), the striker on loan from the Torino was in the oven and the mill, signing his first performance with a double, including a strike that Thierry Henry would not have denied, before going out under the ovation of the Breton public.