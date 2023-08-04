Stade Malien de Bamako announce the signing of Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu

Malian giants Stade Malien de Bamako have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The centre-back joins Stade Malien ahead of the 2023-24 football season from Ivorian club ES Bafing for an undisclosed amount.

The 25-year-old departed Ghana for Cote d'Ivoire last year on a free transfer after his contract with Dreams FC expired at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Yakubu was an instant hit in the Ivorian Ligue 1 with top-notch performances, which attracted the top sides in the country and outside.

The former Ghana U23 player earned a place in the team of the season of the Ivorian championship with his consistent performances.

Ivorian champions ASEC Mimosas were monitoring the situation of the Yakubu before he opted to continue his career in Mali.

Stade Malien had an abysmal run in the league last season, finishing at the 9th position on the standings after 30 rounds of matches.