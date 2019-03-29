Stade Reims monitor progress of French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei at Racing Lens

Stade Reims are monitoring of progress of striker Grejohn Kyei who is on loan at Racing Lens.

Kyei, 23, has been one of the most outstanding players for the side since joining at the start of the season.

The French-born Ghanaian, has been a key member of the Blood and Gold side.

Racing Lens have an option to purchase the striker on a permanent basis but that may not happen as parent club Stade Reims continues to monitor the progress of their striker.

Reims assistant coach Jérôme Monier takes a stock on the situation of the Ghanaian and other loaned players.

" The situation of the first two is different (Grejohn Kyei and Aly Ndom) because they have an option to buy in their contract," he told the Union.

"But the others are young players with high potential for whom a loan has been agreed with the club and their agent to prevent them from spending too much time on the reserve team.

"They all play in a championship above the National 2. The goal is that they progress. Our job is to analyze the evolution of each player. Today, the club has grown, it is difficult to integrate the professional group. Having an intermediate step on loan should allow them to come back stronger."