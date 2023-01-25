Stade Rennais reject offers from Southampton and PSV for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Stade Rennais have declined bids from Southampton and PSV Eindhoven for the services of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemena.

The two club presented an offer of 17 million Euros for the winger in the winter transfer window, but Rennais want to keep the player till the end of the season.

According to L'Equipe, PSV offered 15 millions Euros plus 2 million add-ons for the player while the English outfit submitted 17 million Euros.

However, with injuries to Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo, manager Bruno Genesio is keen on keeping the Ghanaian attacker.

Sulemana has struggled for game time this season following battles with niggling injuries.

Meanwhile, Rennais are also looking at signing Cameroonian forward Karl Toko-Ekambi in January as they strengthen their attack.

Sulemana has two-and-a-half year left on his current deal.

Newcastle United are monitoring the winger's situation and could make a move for the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.