Stade Rennais sign Ghana defender Alidu Seidu from Clermont Foot

Stade Rennais have announced the signing of Ghana defender Alidu Seidu from Clermont Foot on a reported â‚¬11m deal.

The 23-year-old player has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

Seidu is a versatile defender who can play as both a centre-back and a right-back. He returns to France after representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played only 18 minutes as the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage.

The defender's arrival is expected to boost an ailing Rennais side that is currently placed 9th in Ligue 1. The team has struggled with inconsistency this season and will be looking to Seidu's experience and skill to help them push towards the European places.

Rennais announced Seidu's signing on social media with a video and a message expressing their excitement to have him join the team. The club's supporters will be eagerly waiting to see him in action, potentially as soon as the home game against Montpellier on February 3rd.

ð—”ð—¹ð—¶ð—±ð˜‚ ð—¦ð—²ð—¶ð—±ð˜‚ ð—²ð˜€ð˜ ð—¥ð—¼ð˜‚ð—´ð—² ð—²ð˜ ð—¡ð—¼ð—¶ð—¿ âœŠ Le dÃ©fenseur ghanÃ©en rejoint le SRFC jusqu'en 2028. Degemer mat Alidu ! ðŸ”´âš«ï¸ pic.twitter.com/S6kx4M985w â€” Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) January 29, 2024

Seidu's transfer comes amidst controversy surrounding the Ghana national team's poor performance at AFCON, which resulted in the sacking of coach Chris Hughton. Despite this setback, Seidu remains a promising talent, and his move to Rennais represents a fresh start for him in the French league.