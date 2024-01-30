Stade Rennais technical director praises Alidu Seidu's 'incredible mentality and leadership'

Stade Rennais technical director Florian Maurice has expressed his delight over the signing of Ghana defender Alidu Seidu, stating that the club has been monitoring him for some time.

Seidu, who joins from Clermont Foot, has penned a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 side, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Maurice highlighted Seidu's impressive mentality and leadership qualities, pointing out that he quickly adapted to the demands of Ligue 1 during his time at Clermont.

The technical director believes that Seidu possesses the necessary attributes to excel at Stade Rennais, and hopes that he will develop into a key player for the club.

"He's a player who's been identified for some time, who's been proving himself at Clermont for a few years now, with an incredible mentality and great leadership. He adapted very quickly to Ligue 1 and is one of the best in his position," Maurice told the club's official website.

"We always hope that things work out when we recruit, but in any case, he has what it takes to become a successful player for Stade Rennais."

Seidu is set to join his new teammates for training ahead of his potential debut against Montpellier on Saturday. The transfer fee for the 23-year-old defender is believed to be around â‚¬11 million.

Stade Rennais are confident that Seidu's addition will strengthen their defence and enhance their chances of success this season.