Stadia should be fit for purpose before Ghana Premier League resumes - Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, has called upon the Speaker of Parliament to urge Sports Minister Kofi Adams to enforce strict safety protocols at match venues, saying the Ghana Premier League should not resume if that is not done.

His remarks come in the wake of the tragic death of Francis Frimpong Pooley, an Asante Kotoko supporter, who was fatally stabbed during a Week 19 match against Nsoatreman in Nsoatre.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is facing intense criticism for its inability to implement necessary safety measures at stadiums, particularly following this incident.

Adongo highlighted that Pooley had reportedly received threats prior to the match, indicating a significant lapse in security oversight.

"The information we have is that this young man [Pooley] has been threatened prior to the match and that the security agency should have known that what happened to the young man could happen," Adongo said on the floor of Parliament.

"I would like to call on you [Speaker of Parliament] to direct the Minister of Sports to take this matter very seriously and that if the GFA cannot follow rigorous protocols for licensing our football stadia, we should not be playing football as a country.

In related news, the Kotoko first team is scheduled to resume training on February 19 but will not participate in any official matches until justice is served. Meanwhile, a suspect named Brimah has been identified as responsible for Pooley’s death and is currently evading capture.