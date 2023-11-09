Stadium ban imposed on FC Twente fan for racist insult against Ajax Striker Brian Brobbey

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of a discriminatory insult after making jungle noises at Ajax striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey near the team bus following a match between FC Twente and Ajax.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) stated that the boy's actions were motivated by peer pressure and a lack of understanding of the impact they would have.

As part of his punishment, the boy has been ordered to write a letter of apology to Brobbey and complete an alternative punishment in the form of a work and/or learning assignment. Additionally, FC Twente has banned him from the stadium.

This incident is not the first time that racism has marred matches between Ajax and FC Twente. In May, Ajax player Steven Berghuis struck a fan near the team bus at FC Twente after the fan made racist remarks about Brobbey.

Dutch star Steven Berghuis lands a hefty punch on a Twente supporter who racially abused his Ajax team-mate Brian Brobbey 🇬🇭. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/sYSUDDDg07 — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) May 29, 2023

The OM emphasised that the boy's behaviour would not be tolerated and hoped that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others. The settlement takes into account the fact that the boy has no prior criminal record and was acting under peer pressure. However, the OM stressed that it is important to recognize the harmful impact of such behaviour and to take steps to prevent it in the future.