Staff of Ghana's Embassy in Mali visit Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifier

Staff from Ghana's Embassy in Mali visited the Black Stars on Tuesday ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Mali in Bamako.

The embassy officials took the opportunity to wish the team well as they prepared for the high-stakes encounter on Thursday.

The Black Stars are set to face the Eagles of Mali in their third match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, aiming to improve their position in Group I. Ghana currently sit fourth in the group standings, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar, with one win and one draw from their first two games.

The four-time African champions are determined to bounce back from their recent form and secure a vital victory to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. A win in Bamako would be a significant boost for Ghana as they strive for their fifth World Cup appearance.

Ghana's training session is scheduled for Wednesday, as well as pre-match press conference where head coach Otto Addo and team captain Thomas Partey will address the media. The Black Stars are focused on refining their strategies and building team cohesion ahead of the crucial match.

After their clash with Mali, the Black Stars will return to Ghana to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10. This match will also be critical for Ghana's World Cup qualification hopes.

The support from the Ghanaian embassy staff has provided an additional morale boost for the team as they look to secure a crucial win in Bamako.