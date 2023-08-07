Standard Liege eyes Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah ahead of new season

Belgian outfit Standard Liege are planning to sign Ghana forward Kamal Sowah from Club Brugge on a loan deal.

After 27 matches in the Belgium Pro League last season with Club Brugge, Sowah provided four assists with no goals as they finished fourth in the regular season.

Sowah also featured for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League while scoring two goals in seven matches.

Despite improving upon his performance from the 2021/22 season, the 23-year-old is on the verge of leaving club with two years left on his contract and rival club Standard Liege are eager to secure him on a loan deal.

Reports from Belgium suggest that the ten-time league champions have enquired about Sowah and are currently in negotiations with Club Brugge for a possible agreement on salary.

Standard Liege are hoping to leverage Sowah's abilities to finish in an better position than last season's sixth position.

Sowah was part of the 26-man squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.