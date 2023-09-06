GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Standard Liege sporting director confident Kamal Sowah will boost team's attack

Published on: 06 September 2023
Standard Liege sporting director confident Kamal Sowah will boost team's attack

Standard Liege sporting director Fergal Harkin has expressed confidence that the club's new signing, Kamal Sowah, will bring significant strength to their attacking department.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Club Brugge on a season-long loan, with the option for a permanent deal at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kamal Sowah's European journey began in 2018 when he joined Leicester City. However, he spent the majority of his time on loan at OH Leuven. Later, following an impressive two-year spell at Leuven, he signed for Brugge.

Harkin stated, "Kamal will strengthen our offensive sector and increase competition within the group. His experience in the Belgian championship, his technical and physical qualities, his speed, and his percussion will be additional assets for our team."

Sowah, who is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has earned one cap for the Ghana national team and was a part of the Black Stars squad at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

This move to Standard Liege is expected to provide him with more playing time following a challenging start to the season with Club Brugge.

