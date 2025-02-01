Standard of astro turfs in Ghana is a concern to me - Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation-designate, Kofi Adams, has expressed serious concern over the standard of astro turfs built in the country.

Over 150 astro turf pitches have been built in the last eight years under the then NPP government.

Speaking before the Vetting Committee, the Member of Parliament of Buem constituency made it known that he has plans to get the National Sports Authority (NSA) to play the role it is supposed to play before touching on concerns connected to the astro turfs.

“I have some concerns about the astro turfs. Some of them truly speaking, have not been constructed to standard," he said.

"In one instance, it resulted in a very serious injury to the head of a playerâ€¦so we will look at them, the ones that are not standard, in order to avoid some of these injuries, maybe we don’t use them for football but we can use them for other sports and recreational activities," Mr Adams added.