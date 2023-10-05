Star boy Kurt Okraku entrusted to lead Ghana football for next four years

In a resounding vote of confidence, Kurt Okraku, widely known as "Star Boy," has been granted the privilege of leading Ghanaian football for an additional four years.

This overwhelming show of support unfolded during the recent Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress, held at the prestigious Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

Out of the 124 delegates eligible to vote, a total of 120 delegates participated in the election. The overwhelming support for Okraku was evident, with 117 delegates voting "YES" in favor of his continuation, while only three voted "NO."

Okraku's journey to re-election has been marked by unwavering trust and belief in his leadership prowess. As he begins his second term at the helm of the GFA, the Ghanaian football community is eager to see how he will continue to shape the sport's future in the nation.

His re-election comes as no surprise to many, as Okraku's first term was marked by notable achievements and progress. His commitment to fostering unity and growth within the Ghanaian football community has earned him accolades and endorsements from all corners.

Under Okraku's leadership, women's football in Ghana has flourished, and both Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies have secured coveted spots in the African Women's Champions League. The national team, the Black Stars, made a triumphant return to the World Cup, having missed the 2018 edition.

Furthermore, Ghanaian club football achieved historic milestones with Medeama and Dreams FC securing qualifications to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively. The Ghana Premier League has enjoyed renewed investment with Betpawa as its headline sponsor, while Access Bank has partnered with the Division One League. Additionally, women's football boasts sponsors such as Malta Guinness and Betway, illustrating the regained confidence in Ghanaian football.

As Kurt Okraku embarks on his second term, the expectations are high. His commitment to elevating Ghanaian football remains steadfast, and his plans for the future are poised to bring even greater progress and success to the sport.