Third-tier side Star Makers FC will depart for Benin today (Friday) for the 2019 Tournoi international des centres de formation de football (Tic2f).

The 10-day tournament will be played Port Novo and will feature 12 clubs from West Africa.

will see the promising Ghanaian side playing some top clubs in Benin and other part of West Africa.

The tournament will run from 19-29 April.