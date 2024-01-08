‘Starboy’ is my guy-  Joseph Anang opens up about his close bond with Mohammed Kudus at West Ham

West Ham's Ghana-born goalkeeper Joseph Anang has spoken out about his strong bond with teammate Mohammed Kudus.

The pair have formed a tight friendship since Kudus arrived at the club in the summer, with Anang helping the midfielder settle into life in East London.

Anang, who was born in Teshie, Ghana, but now calls England home, has been instrumental in Kudus' success at West Ham. The goalkeeper has acted as Kudus' chauffeur, driving him around in his car, which he affectionately refers to as his "little Lamborghini." Despite the playful name, Anang's role in getting Kudus around town reflects the close relationship between the two players.

Kudus has been in excellent form for West Ham, scoring 10 goals in all competitions. Anang attributes this success to their shared background and understanding. "We both know how things are back home, and if you are not humble, you must be crazy," Anang explained. "He is a star, but he is still humble, and that’s one of the things I really like about him."

The duo's bond goes beyond their football careers, as they share a love for food and conversation. "We spend a lot of time together and love our food, especially Jollof," Anang said. "We either go to the restaurant or get a delivery to Mo’s place." They also watch games together and discuss their journeys, with Anang finding inspiration in Kudus' success. "It gives me more motivation, 100 per cent, because we have had similar journeys and come from similar backgrounds as well."

Anang's own journey to West Ham began when he joined the club's academy as a scholar in July 2017. After waiting patiently for a work permit and international clearance, he made his debut in Claret and Blue in March 2018, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 U18 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

He turned 18 that June and signed his first professional contract the following month. After alternating with Nathan Trott as the U21s’ starter in 2018/19, he made the position his own for the following two campaigns. Having made over 50 appearances at development level, switched his international allegiance, and made his debut for England at U20 level, Anang signed a new contract with West Ham in 2020.