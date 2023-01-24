StarTimes acquires Saudi Pro League broadcast rights following Ronaldo’s move

Africa’s leading digital TV operator, StarTimes has secured the broadcast rights to the Saudi Arabian League known as the Roshn Saudi League across its sports channels and StarTimes ON App live and in HD.

The 16 team league is well known for its depth of talent and quality with players that span across the world.

The arrival of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and the success of Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has increased the visibility of football in the Arab region.

StarTimes will thus air all 34 matches over 17 rounds as a host of top football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Udion Igalo, Ever Banega, David Ospina, Hegazi, Luiz Gustavo and more thrill fans to exciting action.

Cristiano’s new team, Al Nassr FC are the second most successful club with 9 league titles behind Al Hilal Saudi FC who have won 18 league titles with both teams gunning for more success in the current league season.

Besides the Roshn Saudi League, StarTimes will keep its cherished football fans entertained with more football action from the Ghana Premier League, German Bundesliga, CHAN 2022 tournament, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Spanish Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Sup, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, Portuguese Cup, Portuguese League Cup and many more exciting football events in 2023.