StarTimes cautions against Illegal broadcast of Ghana Premier League 

StarTimes, a Pay-TV service operator has warned all television stations to cease and desist from unlicensed broadcast of the Ghana Premier League.

According to a release signed by Madam Akofa Djankui, The General Manager, her outfit is the official broadcaster of Ghana Premier League

"StarTimes is by this statement calling on all media houses and online portals to cease and desist from unlicensed streaming of the ongoing betPawa Premier League matches.

"StarTimes will take serious legal action against any portal or journalist who pirates the SUPER CLASH between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as well as other GFA content exclusive to StarTimes.

"As the official broadcaster of the betPawa Premier League and other GFA products, we hold exclusive rights to the production and broadcast of the content on Television and Live online streaming.

"StarTimes has already filed court cases against a number of journalists who violated our rights via unauthorized viewing systems (Websites/Facebook/YouTube) to stream the matches live so far this season and will not hesitate to take action against others who do same".

"We take a strong and active approach towards the enforcement of our copyright and will continue to pursue criminal and civil court actions against any media house that breaches our copyright and against journalists who supply unauthorized commentaries with mobile phones from the stadia to facilitate such breaches".