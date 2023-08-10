StarTimes extend Saudi Pro League Broadcast Rights

Following the successful conclusion of the 2022/23 season, StarTimes has successfully renewed its contract with the Saudi Professional League (SPL), for two consecutive seasons from 2023/24 to 2024/25 on an all-media platform and all languages rights in sub-Saharan Africa region.

The Saudi League will be broadcast on August 11th on the three major platforms of StarTimes DTT, DTH and OTT. African audiences can watch the exciting matches of the top clubs including Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal through the StarTimes platforms.

The Saudi Professional League was established in 1976 and it's the top domestic men’s football league in Saudi Arabia. Starting from the 2023/24 season, the league will expand to 18 teams, and each team’s 8 foreign players can play at the same time. The Saudi League adopts a home and away double round robin rule, so there will be 34 match-days in total, and the season will last from August to May of the following year. As the most successful team in the Saudi League, Al Nassr club has won 18 league championships.

Saudi football is conducting transfer operations and implementing football development plans at the national level. At the end of last year, Al Nassr successfully recruited superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, which attracted global attention. This is also the beginning of the expansion of the Saudi League. Currently, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are 75% owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

From this summer, the Saudi League has begun to spend a lot of money, signing a number of football stars who have played in the five major European leagues, including Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Bayern's Sadio Mane, Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté, Edouard Mendy And Kalidou Koulibaly, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessié, Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozović and other top stars including Ruben Neves, Allan Saint-Maximin, Malcom, Mousa Dembélé and Seko Fofana.

The Saudi League not only builds its lineup and popularity by stacking football superstars, but also sets its sights on the long-term development of the league, hiring Michael Emenalo, the former transfer director of Chelsea Club, as the CEO of the Saudi Super League, and is mainly responsible for transfers, especially the scouting and recruiting of young players.

In the new season, the stars of the Saudi League are shining, and the current trend of European stars flowing to Saudi Arabia is not over yet. Next, we will witness more top stars coming to Saudi Arabia.

In the 2023/24 season, StarTimes will continue to provide African audiences with exciting sports events including the Bundesliga, Saudi League, Brazil Liga, Copa Libertadores, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup, US Open Cup (with Lionel Messi participating), the subscribers can also enjoy the latest news and highlights of various events in real time on StarTimes ON, the official APP of StarTimes.