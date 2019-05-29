StarTimes Ghana sues two media companies for pirating contents

StarTimes, Africa’s top Pay TV service provider has secured an interlocutory injunction against two media houses for infringing on their copyrights.

The two media houses, Media 7 broadcasting group with affiliate channels AFA SPORTS, SAFOA TV, KUMAWOOD TV and Fly TV, operating with the registered name, Nour Vision Ghana limited, were on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 served by a court Bailiff with the notice for interlocutory injunction.

Both media houses were warned by StarTimes on countless occasions to desist from pirating their content such as the UEFA Europa League, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 but both parties failed to heed to the warning.

Offenders have thus been sued for damages caused as well as infringing on the media rights of StarTimes who double as the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League.

StarTimes is the lawful licensee of the Media rights for the UEFA Europa, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Copa Italia within Ghana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the broadcaster has called on other offenders including Television stations, online platforms and radio stations who have intentions of broadcasting or running commentary on the EUROPA League Final to desist from infringing on their media rights or face the law.