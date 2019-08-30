StarTimes Group to organize training and coaching program for Ghanaian teenagers

The Startimes Group, a Chinese Broadcasting company has announced a five (5)-day training and coaching program for Ghanaian teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17.

The Chinese outfit will bring in four (4) coaches from the German Bundesliga as well as engage eight local coaches to train up to one-hundred young ones.

The Country Director for the Startimes Group, Mr. Kaixuan Wang disclosed this when he called on the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto to brief him on the training program which will be organized by the company for the teenagers.

The Company will among other things provide free accommodation, feeding and training grounds for the one-week training program.

Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto expressed gratitude on behalf of the sector Ministry to the company for their continuous support to develop sports in the country.

He noted that the Ministry through the GFA Normalization Committee will facilitate the program to ensure its fruition.

Hon. Okudzeto again stated that the training program will go a long way to unearth young talents in the country as well as strengthen the relationship between government and the company.