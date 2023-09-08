StarTimes to broadcast four matches on 2023/24 Ghana Premier League matchday one

StarTimes Ghana, the official broadcast rights holders for the Ghana Premier League, have unveiled their plans for the live broadcasts of matchday one of the upcoming 2023/2024 Premier League season.

In a statement released on Friday, September 8, 2023, StarTimes has outlined their commitment to providing extensive coverage of the league, with a goal of delivering a minimum of 75 matches during the first round of the season.

StarTimes has been praised for its comprehensive coverage of the Ghana Premier League in previous seasons, featuring expert punditry and a wealth of content. The 2023/2024 season promises to build on this foundation, with StarTimes aiming to establish the league's coverage as one of the best in Africa.

To kick off the season, StarTimes has announced an impressive lineup of four live matches on matchday one. The opening match will showcase Accra Hearts of Oak facing off against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on September 15, 2023. This match will be broadcast live on StarTimes.

The remaining three matches on matchday one include Accra Great Olympics vs. Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, September 16, Asante Kotoko vs. Hearts of Lions on Sunday, September 17, and Dreams FC against Nations FC, which will be played on the Wednesday of the following week.

With this exciting telecast lineup and a commitment to enhancing the league's coverage, StarTimes aims to provide fans with a thrilling viewing experience for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.