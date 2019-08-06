StarTimes to broadcast UEFA Euro 2020 and European Qualifiers

Africa’s leading pay-TV operator StarTimes announces it acquired UEFA National Team Football broadcasting rights between 2019 and 2022.

The company has secured transmission rights for exploitation in all countries across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, and on all media platforms.

Football events include UEFA EURO 2020 which will be played from 12th June to 12th July next year, as well as Qualifiers to EURO 2020, UEFA Nations League 2020/21 and European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2022. All national friendlies are also part of the contract.

StarTimes Sport Director Shi Maochu said that “StarTimes is proud to announce the acquisition of UEFA National Team Football rights. Euro 2020 will be the No.1 football competition next year;it will feature some of the best teams in the world, including both finalists of last World Cup, France and Croatia. And to make sure fans get fully ready, we’ll broadcast all European qualifiers matches starting from the coming match day on September 5th.”

StarTimes will broadcast European Qualifiers on its 5 sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, live and in HD in all Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We always seek to bring the best sport content to our subscribers like Copa America we broadcasted last month or ICC which is airing at the moment. And by acquiring all UEFA national team football events, we make sure our subscribers can enjoy the best matches up to next FIFA World Cup.”

Apart from national teams, StarTimes is airing numerous club football competitions such as UEFA Europa League, French Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Coppa Italia. StarTimes is also FIBA World Cup China 2019 exclusive broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes

StarTimes is serving nearly 2- million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170 brand halls, 12,500 convenience stores and 11,500 distributors in more than 30 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children's programs, etc. The company's vision is "To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV". StarTimes achieves this by combining satellite and terrestrial DTV systems as well as OTT services to provide an open and secure digital wireless platform. In particular, The “StarTimes ON” App provides data-saving live TV and VOD service in high definition. Find out more about StarTimes ON at startimestv.com.