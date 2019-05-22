StarTimes to telecast Kotoko-Asec Mimosa's game on Sunday

StarTimes, Africa’s leading digital TV operator is scheduled to broadcast live the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commemorative Cup match on Sunday May 26, 2019.

The game which will feature two of Africa’s football giants, Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Asec Mimosas of Cote D’ Ivoire will be aired on Adepa TV channel 247 and Sports Focus channel 240 to give a wider audience from across the continent for the spectacle.

The match scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, is in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended the throne 20 years ago.

As part of plans to honour the great King of the Asante Kingdom and his people, StarTimes joined forces with organizers of the game to give it the needed support and international recognition.

StarTimes has in recent times signed deals with Kotoko to produce their home games of the CAF Confederation Cup tournament as well as their preparatory games in efforts to support the local game.