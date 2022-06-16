Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 16 June 2022
Stats reveal Ghana's chance of winning the World Cup among 32 qualified countries

An analysis by sports statistics firm, Opta, has revealed that the Black Stars of Ghana have less than 1 percent chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar. 

The West African football powerhouse's chance of winning the Mundial is only 0.02%, which places them above Tunisia, Morocco, Canada, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, world champions France sit top with a 17.93% of retaining their title while five-time champions Brazil sit second with a 15.73% chance.

Spain completes the top three with 11.53% probability.

Meanwhile, the team with the highest chance in Ghana's group is Portugal with 5.11% followed by Uruguay with 1.48% chance. South Korea sit 21st on the raking with a probability of 0.35% chance.

The Black Stars of Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs in March, and will begin their Group H campaign with a blockbuster game against Portugal.

They will next play South Korea before Uruguay to complete their three group matches.

Below is the list:

