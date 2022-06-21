Stay focused and united ahead of African campaign - Former president Kufuor tells Asante Kotoko

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufour has urged Asante Kotoko to remain focused and united in preparation for their African campaign.

After winning the Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Over the weekend, Kotoko's playing body and the technical team paid a visit to the ex-Ghana President, who is also a former chairman of the club, at his residence.

Kufour, the club’s former board chairman, encouraged the team to stick together. He expects nothing but unity among the players, which will spur them on to win more trophies.

“I congratulate you for winning the league, am urging you to do well in Africa as you did in winning the Ghana Premier League.”

“The team must always stay focus and united if they want to achieve success, “he said.