"Stay focused"- Andre Ayew advises young players on how to deal with online abuse

Ghana and Le Havre star Andre Ayew has opened up on dealing with abuse from social media, having enjoyed a long career despite unfair criticisms online.

The 35-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season to inspire Le Havre to a thrilling victory over RC Lens on Saturday.

Ayew also delivered an assists in the 4-3 win at Stade Bollaert-Delelis to lift Lens to 16th-place on the table.

"It's all about you, focusing on your job and what you have to do. Everything has a good and bad side, so sometimes, try to understand where the criticism comes from – it can help you," Ayew told the BBC.

"We play football for the people, especially in our country and continent, where we love the game so much. But today, if somebody is frustrated, they can just write anything (online). That's where we need to be strong and not pay attention to that sort of thing," he added.

"You want to make the people happy, but when it's just nonsense talk, push it away. With my experience, I just feel that you need to stay focused and listen to what the coaches, the analysts and the staff have to tell you. That's where the real information comes from."